In today’s top news, U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to file an antitrust case against Google this month, and Instacart announced a deal with 7-Eleven. Plus, Apple delays an ad tracking change after developers raised concerns.

Report: Barr Insists DOJ File Antitrust Charges Against Google Before Election

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to file an antitrust case against Google this month despite pleas from staff lawyers who said they need more time to strengthen the complaint.

Instacart Pushes Into Convenience Store Market With 7-Eleven Deal

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Instacart announced its first deal with a convenience store chain, adding 7-Eleven to its online ordering platform. It plans to initially start making deliveries from 750 stores across the country and will follow this up with a nationwide rollout over the next few months.

Apple Delays Ad Tracking Change Over Developer Concerns

Apple is delaying a system update that would make users give explicit permission before the apps can track them for ad purposes. Apple postponed the update until early next year after Facebook and other companies warned it would be detrimental to their ad systems.

SPAC Investor Ackman In Limited Talks With Stripe For IPO

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s had preliminary discussions with Airbnb and Stripe, among others, about helping them to go public through a merger with Ackman’s blank-check company.

New Data: How Online Merchants Build Consumer Trust In The Digital 3.0 Economy

Four times as many consumers shopped online in July for retail products as did in early March, which has online merchants angling to score their piece of that spend. The PYMNTS Inspiring Trust In The New Digital Economy report reveals what 2,437 U.S. consumers said online merchants must do to build their trust and win their business in this new digital economy.

Amazon And Walmart’s Battle For Consumer Retail Spend

Although Amazon and Walmart had stellar Q2 earnings, the pandemic nonetheless affected the world’s two most powerful retailers as they battled for consumers’ on- and offline spend. Who’s gaining ground? PYMNTS examined the Q2 sales and category share data for each to find out.

Wall Street’s Pullback Shows Hot IPOs’ Inherent Risks

Thursday’s steep U.S. stock market selloff serves as a reminder that sentiment rules investors’ mindsets. For recent IPOs, volatility might loom especially large.