In today’s top news, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub agreed to merge, and Amazon and Goldman Sachs partnered to offer a small- to medium-sized business (SMB) credit program. Plus, Apple hit $1.5 trillion, the first U.S. company to do so.

Just Eat Takeaway.com To Buy Grubhub In $7.3 Billion Deal

Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed on Wednesday (June 10) to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion in a move that could result in the world’s largest online food delivery firm outside of China. Grubhub CEO and Founder Matt Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com’s board of directors, where he will lead the North America business.

Amazon Taps Goldman To Launch SMB Credit Program

Amazon has partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch a digital credit line for U.S. SMB sellers on the eCommerce website. Merchants can access Goldman’s Marcus revolving credit up to $1 million at a fixed annual interest rate of between 6.99 percent to 20.99.

Apple Is First US Company To Reach $1.5T Market Cap

On Wednesday, Apple stock climbed 2 percent to $352 a share, making the tech giant the first U.S. company to reach a $1.52 trillion market capitalization.

Merchant eSolutions Rebrands As MerchantE, Debuts New Payments Service

Digital commerce platform Merchant eSolutions has rebranded to simply MerchantE, which a press release says reflects a commitment by the company to offer more choices, more transparency and better money management tools.

NEW DATA: The Four Shopper Personas Driving The Digital Shift

Forty percent of consumers who have been working remotely since the pandemic began are eager to leave their homes and work on site. Meanwhile, 70 percent of those who have been buying groceries online want to remain hunkered down at home. Why are some eager to re-enter the world while others double down on digital? The Great Reopening: Shifting Preferences edition, surveys 2,065 consumers and finds four distinct digital shopper profiles that help to explain how digital features will play into consumers’ plans to work, shop, eat and play in the months to come.

Why Cash Management Is Driving Corporate’s Digital Payments Transformation

Businesses are diving headfirst into digitizing their back offices — but while eInvoicing and online payments acceptance are a start, true digital transformation in the B2B ecosystem must go further. Karen Webster spoke with MerchantE’s Sandra Blair, Payouts Network’s Keith Smith and Sojern’s Walter Goracke on the progress organizations have made on digitization efforts and what’s next for cash management strategies amid the shift toward a B2B eCommerce model.

eCommerce Helps Women Hard Hit By India’s Shutdowns

When India shut its economy over the coronavirus, over 120 million lost their jobs, with women being impacted the most. But some efforts are underway to leverage India’s growing digital economy to help.