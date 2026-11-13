JPMorgan Stops AI Agents From Using Customer Credit Cards

Highlights
JPMorgan Chase blocks AI agents that shop with a customer’s card details, while cards from Bank of America, Capital One and Citigroup are already being used by agents, the Journal reported.
Stripe gets agent purchases through on a one-time virtual card, but merchants say the card is classed as commercial and costs more to accept.
Fifty-two percent of consumers want to choose how they pay when an AI agent lines up a $300 purchase, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
JPMorgan Chase is blocking artificial intelligence (AI) agents from shopping with its customers’ credit cards when customers give the agent their card number, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Nov. 13). Cards from Bank of America, Capital One and Citigroup are already being used by agents when customers allow it, the Journal said.