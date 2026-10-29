Mastercard Backs Tokenized Card Payments for Agentic Commerce

Highlights
At Mastercard, U.S. credit volume grew 10%, while debit rose 1% in the third quarter.
Contactless reached 81% of in-person switched purchase transactions.
Services projects completed early shifted revenue into the third quarter.
Mastercard wants artificial intelligence shopping agents to use tokenized versions of consumers’ chosen cards, preserving the payment preferences, rewards and controls attached to those accounts.
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