Jamie Dimon Slams the Door on Rogue AI Agents

Highlights
JPMorgan said it will not allow unvetted outside AI agents into its systems, and CEO Jamie Dimon warned of “rogue agents” as the bank builds its own customer protections.
The stance repeats the bank’s 2025 fight with Plaid, which ended in a paid data access agreement after JPMorgan found only 13% of data requests to its systems came from customers making transactions.
Amazon blocked Meta’s Muse agent from its marketplace in September, saying the agent appeared to capture and store customer credentials, and PYMNTS Intelligence data shows only 35% of consumers would let an agent reach their saved payment credentials.
Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are knocking at JPMorgan Chase’s door, and CEO Jamie Dimon is not letting them in. The bank will not allow unvetted outside AI agents into its systems, Dimon said Tuesday (Oct. 13) on JPMorgan’s third-quarter earnings call, PYMNTS reported. “You don’t want rogue agents, and there could be thousands of them,” he added, according to the transcript. He told analysts the bank would not let just any outside agent inside the company because the risk to clients and to JPMorgan was too high.