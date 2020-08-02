It didn’t take long for Microsoft to delay its potential purchase of TikTok, the controversial Chinese video-sharing app owned by ByteDance.

Microsoft was expected to have a deal in place by Monday (Aug. 3). But the brakes were applied over the weekend after President Donald Trump said he preferred to ban the app and opposed a sale because he alleged the app is used to spy on Americans, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

As a result, TikTok has proposed to sweeten the pot with a vow to add up to 10,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next three years.

Still, sources told the WSJ that it’s unclear whether that would be enough to change Trump’s mind.

Originally, Zhang Yiming, ByteDance Ltd.’s founder, had planned to keep a minority stake under the deal. But as part of concessions, he agreed to sell his stake, the source said.

Another source told WSJ that the White House has been involved in the purchase negotiations and made it clear from the outset that the desired outcome is for TikTok to be owned by an American company.

“The administration has very serious national security concerns over TikTok,” a White House spokesperson told WSJ. “We continue to evaluate future policy.”

Still, the deal is not dead, and WSJ sources said they hope Trump changes his mind and allows the deal to proceed.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the U.S.,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “Well, I have that authority.”

TikTok has gained worldwide attention for its lip-synching and dancing video clips. About 315 million users reportedly downloaded TikTok in the first quarter, especially young people.

The president’s re-election campaign has criticized TikTok, noting it could pass on the data it collects from Americans to China’s authoritarian government. TikTok has denied the allegations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that users risk losing their personal data to the Chinese Communist Party.