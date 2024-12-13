This Week in AI: Bots Transform Shopping as Tech Giants Roll Out Digital Assistants

This week in artificial intelligence, shopping assistants emerged across major tech platforms.

Meanwhile, recycling firm AMP secured $91 million for sorting robots, FlexPoint sped up payment processing, and Puma released its first AI-designed sneaker.

The tech developments signal shifts in how consumers buy, businesses process money and industries handle waste.

AI Bots Join the Bargain Hunt: Virtual Shoppers Hit Online Stores

Silicon Valley’s latest innovation is AI agents that can shop online independently

From Amazon’s Rufus to Perplexity’s new shopping platform, these virtual bargain hunters are forcing retailers to rethink their strategies.

While the bots excel at finding deals, experts warn that automated payments remain a key security challenge in this digital shopping revolution.

Microsoft’s AI Assistant Gets Visual, Turns Digital Shopping Sidekick

Microsoft’s Copilot Vision is giving AI a front-row seat to online shopping, letting it watch and weigh in as consumers browse.

The new Edge browser feature, released to select Pro subscribers, helps shoppers compare products and decode reviews in real time.

While privacy remains paramount — all session data is deleted after use — experts say the tool could reshape how retailers guide purchasing decisions.

AI Robots Give Recycling Industry a Smart Upgrade

Colorado-based AMP secured $91 million to expand its AI-powered recycling operations, where smart robots sort waste with superhuman speed and accuracy.

The technology uses deep learning to identify materials by analyzing millions of images, addressing both labor shortages and rising costs.

With over 400 systems already deployed globally, AMP’s innovation comes as the recycling industry faces mounting pressure to improve efficiency and meet stricter contamination standards.

FlexPoint Launches Same-Day Payment System

Payment tech firm FlexPoint unveiled an AI-powered system that processes ACH payments within hours instead of days using the Federal Reserve’s FedNow® Service infrastructure.

The innovation allows businesses of all sizes to send and receive same-day payments, breaking from traditional five-day wait periods.

FlexPoint said its payment volume increased tenfold in 2024, signaling strong market adoption.

Puma’s AI System Designs New Sneaker

Puma launched the Inverse, a sneaker developed using AI, combining archival designs with computer-generated innovation.

The shoe features a red mesh upper and ProFoam cushioning, joining a wave of AI experimentation in fashion houses.

“AI doesn’t abide by the same rules as human designers, helping us see things in new ways,” Lead Product Line Manager Scottie Gurwitz said.

