Mistral Debuts Corporate Chatbot Amid Three-Fold Rise in Revenue

French startup Mistral AI introduced a new chatbot for companies amid an uptick in revenue.

Co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch addressed the revenue growth in comments to reporters, Reuters reported Wednesday (May 7).

“In the last 100 days, we have tripled our business, in particular in Europe and outside of the U.S.,” Mensch said, per the report. “We’ve been… growing in the U.S. quite fast as well.”

The company launched its Le Chat chatbot for corporate users Wednesday, which followed the introduction of an open-source version of its Le Chat assistant in February, the report said.

The enterprise version connects with content management systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint and Google Drive, according to the report. Companies can also use Le Chat on their own cloud infrastructure without needing Mistral for data management.

Mistral — valued at $6 billion – does not publicly disclose its revenue, but had, by at least one account, revenues of $30 million last year, the report said.

Interviewed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, Mensch said Mistral AI’s upcoming AI models will outperform the latest version of DeepSeek.

AI large language models like the ones from OpenAI are “rapidly evolving from friendly chatbots that could write a great prospect email or blog post into helpful AI shopping assistants capable of turning a 150-word search prompt into a purchase,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote this week.

This is all without users needing to visit a store or click a buy button, representing a transformation that could fundamentally alter the retail world.

As Open AI, Perplexity and other companies scramble to tap into this trillion-dollar opportunity, the future of how consumers search and buy hinges on two critical questions, Webster wrote. First, how these platforms will make money, and second, how their algorithms will determine which products to show consumers (or purchase on their behalf).

“The answers will determine whether these chatbots deliver on their promise of personalized commerce in their truest and most authentic sense — or become a more sophisticated version of today’s pay-to-play search and commerce platforms,” Webster wrote.

