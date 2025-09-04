Agentic AI Rewrites the Auto Buying Playbook From Lot to Bot

Highlights
The traditional U.S. car-buying process is seen as opaque, adversarial and biased toward dealerships, with consumers lacking representation and often feeling disadvantaged.
CarEdge positions itself as a consumer-first advocate, offering education, software insights and concierge negotiation services soon enhanced by agentic AI that can directly negotiate with dealers on behalf of buyers.
This AI-driven shift suggests a future where digital agents handle complex, high-value retail negotiations (like cars and real estate), creating efficiency for buyers and sellers while raising new questions about trust and competition.
