AI Agents Turn Issuers Into Real-Time Decision Makers

Highlights
AI agents are collapsing the commerce funnel, turning intent into automated end-to-end purchasing with near-zero friction.
Payments shift to the start of the journey, forcing issuers to become proactive enablers and retailers to make products and experiences machine-readable and secure for autonomous transactions.
Real-time data and standardized APIs (like MCP) power agentic commerce, enabling direct AI-payment integration and unlocking new issuer revenue models and agent-friendly retail ecosystems.
New applications of artificial intelligence technologies, from dynamic wallets to autonomous shopping agents, are compressing the distance across global commerce between intent and transaction to near zero.
Fouzi Husaini is chief technology and AI officer at Marqeta where he leads infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud platform, data and AI organizations.
