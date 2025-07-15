BNY Says 96% of Employees Use In-House AI Platform

BNY has seen nearly all its employees adopt the bank’s artificial intelligence platform, Eliza, and the bank expects the technology to help them serve clients and grow the company.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The bank saw 36% of employees adopt the Eliza AI platform during the first year it was available, fiscal year 2024, and it saw 96% adoption in the first half of this year, according to a presentation released Tuesday (July 15) in conjunction with BNY’s quarterly earnings call.

“It’s early days, but we are beginning to see the benefit of some of these agents and digital employees, and we expect that to accelerate in the quarters and years ahead,” BNY CEO Robin Vince said during the call.

Vince said BNY has been encouraging all employees to use the AI platform because while the technology is currently “an expense story,” BNY expects that investment to pay off as AI unlocks capacity in the company by allowing employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

BNY is seeing early signs of these benefits and expects them to accelerate in 2026 and beyond, Vince said.

“Our excitement about AI is a very medium- to long-term excitement, but we’ve invested heavily early on in the psychology of it in the company so that we have AI for everyone, everywhere, for everything,” Vince said.

Vince made these comments while reporting that BNY delivered record sales during each of the past two quarters and earned revenue that topped $5 billion in a quarter for the first time. The second quarter revenue was up 9% year over year, according to a Tuesday earnings release.

In the release, Vince attributed this growth to BNY’s ongoing transformation and its role in the world’s capital markets.

“Our role as a financial services platforms company at the heart of the world’s capital markets combined with our diversified business model positions us for a wide range of economic scenarios,” Vince said in the release.

During the call, Vince also highlighted BNY’s efforts to serve institutions’ growing interest in and adoption of digital assets. For example, in June, Societe Generale selected BNY to act as the reserve custodian for that organization’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin and, in July, Ripple chose BNY to act as the primary custodian of that company’s U.S. stablecoin reserves.

“Today, BNY is a leader in servicing the growing stablecoin market, enabling companies to create and use stablecoins by providing wide-ranging services from issuance to ongoing operations,” Vince said on the call.