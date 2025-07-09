Global CPG Companies Join Generative and Agentic AI Rush

Highlights
PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestlé and Coca-Cola are scaling generative and agentic AI for marketing, supply chain and product innovation.
Unilever and Nestlé are using digital twins to accelerate content creation and adapt packaging for local markets.
Coca-Cola is using AI to automate creative design at scale, although it faced early criticism for AI-generated content.
Consumer packaged goods companies are accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in their operations, marketing and supply chains as they seek new ways to boost growth and efficiency in a mature and competitive industry.