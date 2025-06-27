Google Launches Virtual Try-on App Featuring AI-Generated Videos

Google launched an experimental app Thursday (June 26) that lets users not only virtually “try on” outfits but also see themselves in motion while wearing them.

The new Doppl app from Google Labs builds on the capabilities of the AI Mode virtual try-on feature launched in May by Google Shopping, adding the ability to turn static images into artificial intelligence-generated videos, the company said in a Thursday blog post.

The dynamic visuals give users “an even better sense for how an outfit might feel,” according to the post.

Users can generate these images and videos by uploading a full-body photo of themselves as well as photos or screenshots of the items they would like to try on, according to a video that accompanied the post.

“With Doppl, you can try out any look, so if you see an outfit you like from a friend, at a local thrift shop, or featured on social media, you can upload a photo of it into Doppl and imagine how it might look on you,” the post said. “You can also save or share your best looks with friends or followers.”

Doppl is available in the United States on iOS and Android, per the release.

Fashion merchants have been tapping into AI for virtual try-ons, PYMNTS reported in June 2024. For example, Walmart offers virtual try-on for apparel, and Amazon has similar features on offer for footwear and accessories.

“Virtual try-on helps to reduce returns because you get the best product, which you like [the most],” Wayne Liu, president and chief growth officer at AI and augmented reality (AR) beauty technology company Perfect Corp., told PYMNTS in an interview posted in February 2024.

When Walmart surveyed consumers about their interest in technologies like virtual try-ons and other features to see how items would appear in the real world, it found that these technologies are “transforming how consumers engage with retailers.”

“The latest research from Walmart and Morning Consult shows that consumers have high expectations for how technology will improve their shopping experiences in the future,” Richard Kowalski, reviewer of the study and senior director, business intelligence at the Consumer Technology Association, said in a July 2024 press release.

