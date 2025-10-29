Trulioo Says the Next Evolution of KYC Is KYA

Highlights
Agentic commerce is redefining digital trust and liability across payments ecosystems.
Trulioo is extending KYC and KYB into KYA to verify agents and reduce friction.
Adaptive trust infrastructure prepares firms for the next regulatory or market surprise.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: Trulioo, Zac Cohen
Zac Cohen is the chief product officer of Trulioo and is a veteran of all facets of startups and tech firms.
