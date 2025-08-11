Vibe Coding: How SMBs Can Build AI Apps Using Plain Language

For high-risk or regulated applications, AI-generated code should be reviewed by experienced developers to ensure compliance and quality.

The approach opens app creation to non-technical founders, enabling faster prototyping, lower costs and more innovation — but not without security and reliability risks.

Vibe coding lets SMBs create software using plain language instead of programming skills, cutting development time from weeks to hours.

Every new trend comes with its own nomenclature.

In the 1980s, it was yuppie for young urban professional. The 1990s saw the rise of the expression soccer mom. In the 2000s, we had hipsters.

Now there’s a new term in artificial intelligence programming: vibe coding.

Coined by OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy, vibe coding refers to the writing of computer programs without knowing programming languages. Instead, users use plain language and focus on the vibe of the project.

“There’s a new kind of coding I call ‘vibe coding,’ where you fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials and forget that the code even exists,” wrote Karpathy in a February post on social platform X. “It’s possible because the [large language models (LLMs)] … are getting too good.”

There’s a new kind of coding I call “vibe coding”, where you fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials, and forget that the code even exists. It’s possible because the LLMs (e.g. Cursor Composer w Sonnet) are getting too good. Also I just talk to Composer with SuperWhisper… — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) February 2, 2025

For example, a company can use the Code Interpreter mode in OpenAI’s GPT-5 and instruct it to create a chatbot that answers customer questions. The AI model will generate the application for a company to test and refine through more prompts.

Small– to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can turn an idea into a working prototype in hours instead of weeks. Tools from platforms like Google AI Studio are making this process accessible to non-technical users.

Some people have successfully launched businesses after creating apps using vibe coding, CNBC reported in May.

Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, a coding platform, said in an interview with the Big Technology Podcast that anyone from HR folks to doctors and Uber drivers can now develop apps based on their ideas.

“Everyone in the world has ideas,” Masad said during the interview. “People build so much domain knowledge about their field of work, but they never could make it into software because they didn’t have the skill or capital.”

For example, Maor Shlomo, the non-technical founder of Base44, used vibe coding to create a no-code development platform. Within six months, it attracted 250,000 users and was acquired in June by website creator Wix for $80 million.

“This new approach allows people to simply express what they want to build, while intelligent agents do the heavy lifting,” Wix said in a statement.

Here’s one way to start, according to CNBC:

Take a vibe-coding class such as Code with AI .

Sign up for the free version of Cursor .

Download NodeJS .

Sign up for the free version of Vercel’s v0 .

Read also: AI Coding Assistants Give Big-Tech Powers to Small Businesses

What Are the Risks?

In practice, vibe coding changes the role of the human from writing every line of code to guiding the AI, validating results and deciding what’s ready for production. This enables SMBs to experiment with new offerings, automate tasks or build internal tools without a large IT budget.

Vibe coding also gives users a faster way to test ideas, cut development costs and give creative teams the ability to build their own solutions. It can give them a competitive edge, letting small players innovate quickly without the overhead that slows down larger firms, Forbes reported Aug. 4.

However, for use in core financial systems, regulated processes or customer-facing platforms that carry legal or financial risks, experienced developers should review the code before launching it, according to the paper, “Vibe Coding as a Reconfiguration of Intent Mediation in Software Development: Definition, Implications and Research Agenda.”

“Black box codebases, ethical and data protection blind spots, and inconsistent documentation undermine auditability and verifiability, posing significant barriers to compliance in regulated sectors such as healthcare and finance,” the paper said.

This speed and accessibility come with trade-offs. AI-generated code can be buggy, not secure, and difficult to maintain if no one fully understands how it works. Also, the technology isn’t yet reliable enough for systems where accuracy, compliance and security are critical, the paper said.

As a result, companies must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of using vibe coding, ensuring it is used for the right use cases to prevent introducing a new risk to the business.

