Adyen on Agentic Commerce: The AI Was Never the Hard Part
Watch more: Monday Conversation with Adyen’s Karan Katyal
Karan Katyal is global head of agentic commerce at Adyen, where he leads strategy, partnerships and go-to-market efforts focused on helping enterprise merchants prepare their payments infrastructure for AI-driven commerce.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.