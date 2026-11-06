Anthropic Launches Claude Personal Finance Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

\Claude’s share of consumers using AI for money management rose from 3% to 4%, against ChatGPT’s 15%, PYMNTS Intelligence found.

Anthropic launched Claude Personal Finance nearly six months after ChatGPT Finances, with bank connections through Plaid and spending tracking but fewer investment and credit features.

The game is on for large language models (LLMs) and financial services. Anthropic unveiled Claude Personal Finance last week, nearly six months after OpenAI did the same with ChatGPT. Both assistants connect to bank accounts through Plaid, track spending and subscriptions and answer questions about a user’s money. But Anthropic said in its Thursday (Nov. 5) release that Claude’s Personal Finance “has no ads or sponsored recommendations” and offers no credit cards, loans or savings accounts of its own. The feature is read-only and can’t move or invest money. More than 200 million people ask ChatGPT about personal finance every month, OpenAI said when it launched Finances in May, PYMNTS reported.

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The Claude beta is rolling out to U.S. subscribers on the Pro, Max and Ultra plans, PYMNTS reported.

Claude Launches Six Months After ChatGPT With Fewer Features

ChatGPT’s Finances shows net worth over time, portfolio allocation and daily changes in stock and ETF holdings, according to OpenAI’s help center. It builds budgets and debt payoff plans from goals the user supplies. OpenAI has since added Experian credit reports and scores, and opened Finances to Free and Go users.

Claude starts with less. It connects a user to up to 16 U.S. banks through Plaid, a network that links apps to bank accounts, and reads balances, credit limits and up to 24 months of transactions, Anthropic’s help center said. On investment, loan and card accounts, Claude sees balances and limits but not holdings, trades, rates or terms. Access to the beta feature is only available through paid subscriptions.

Anthropic cautions that Claude’s figures can differ from the bank’s. Balances can be a day or two old, and an account linked through two logins may be counted twice.

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Anthropic Promises No Ads and No Training on Finance Chats

Conversations inside Claude’s Personal Finance hub aren’t used to train Anthropic’s models, Anthropic said in its release. ChatGPT’s finance conversations follow whatever training setting the user chose across ChatGPT, according to OpenAI.

More features have not brought ChatGPT more money-management users. The share of consumers using ChatGPT for money management was 17% in April through June, and 15% in July through September, after OpenAI added bank linking, PYMNTS Intelligence found in “The Money Prompt: Consumers Want Advice Without Giving Up Control,” the November Consumer AI Benchmark Report, which pools 31,447 responses from U.S. consumers. Claude’s share rose from 3% to 4%.

Consumers want the advice and not the handoff. On average, 24% of consumers used AI for money management from May to September, and 16% are interested in letting AI directly manage their money, the report found.

Anthropic Targets Consumers Ahead of Its Nasdaq Debut

Personal Finance arrived 10 days after Anthropic filed for an initial public offering and applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ANT. The feature gives a paying subscriber a reason to come back each week or each payday. Just 4.5% of consumers pay for ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude, and nearly all consumer AI revenue comes from subscriptions, according to Andreessen Horowitz data that PYMNTS reported in October.

That habit used to belong to banks and budgeting apps. Four in 10 consumers who use AI for money management say it has fully or mostly replaced their earlier financial planning methods, PYMNTS Intelligence found in “The Money Prompt.” Nearly two-thirds of U.S. consumers who connect bank accounts to AI assistants through Plaid had never used a Plaid-powered personal finance app, Plaid said in a Thursday (Nov. 5) blog post.

Anthropic wants financial institutions involved in what comes next. The company said in its release that it is exploring how Claude can work alongside licensed professionals and regulated firms on bigger money decisions, and it asked banks, wealth managers and financial services companies to help shape that work, PYMNTS reported. The release names no bank partner. OpenAI is widening its own connections. Its help center said support for Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and Credit Karma, is coming to ChatGPT’s Finances alongside Plaid.