Anthropic Launches Claude Personal Finance Ahead of Nasdaq Listing
The game is on for large language models (LLMs) and financial services. Anthropic unveiled Claude Personal Finance last week, nearly six months after OpenAI did the same with ChatGPT. Both assistants connect to bank accounts through Plaid, track spending and subscriptions and answer questions about a user’s money. But Anthropic said in its Thursday (Nov. 5) release that Claude’s Personal Finance “has no ads or sponsored recommendations” and offers no credit cards, loans or savings accounts of its own. The feature is read-only and can’t move or invest money. More than 200 million people ask ChatGPT about personal finance every month, OpenAI said when it launched Finances in May, PYMNTS reported.