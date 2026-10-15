Eight States Bring Parallel Lawsuits Against OpenAI Over Safety Issues
Eight states have sued OpenAI in their respective state courts, alleging the tech giant failed to implement sufficient safeguards to protect vulnerable users, including children and the elderly. The coordinated lawsuits mark an escalation in the battle by state authorities to impose guardrails on artificial intelligence in the absence of federal regulations. At least six states had previously turned to outside law firms to bring lawsuits against technology companies rather than taking direct action.