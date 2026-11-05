FinTechs Hand AI Agents the Company Card

PYMNTS Intelligence found that 52% of CFOs would use autonomous AI to recommend changes to liquidity or payment timing, but fewer than one in three would allow AI to reallocate budgets.

Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are getting corporate cards of their own. The cards let the agents buy supplies, book travel and pay vendors without an employee entering payment details for every purchase.

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Ramp, Mercury, Corpay and Sunrate are introducing cards for autonomous agents. Spending limits, merchant restrictions and approval policies decide what an agent can buy. The business keeps control of the funds.

The latest is from Sunrate, a cross-border payments and treasury management platform that operates in more than 190 countries and regions. Sunrate introduced its Agentic Card on Monday (Nov. 2). The card is virtual, a card number generated by software with no plastic behind it. A business first approves a workflow and sets the amount, currency, merchant category, region and expiration date. Inside that workflow, an authorized AI agent can generate a card for one payment, pay with it and check the result. An online travel agency, for example, can have a card issued for a single marketing campaign or supplier payment, Sunrate said. The card completed Mastercard Agent Pay certification, which covers identity and authorization for payments an agent starts.

Corpay, an Atlanta-based company that handles vendor payments, travel expenses and fuel cards for businesses, introduced Agent Card in July. It lets AI agents generate controlled virtual cards for procurement, advertising, travel and supplier payments. Corpay’s corporate payments segment handled $94.6 billion in spend volume in the second quarter, its earnings release showed.

Mercury, Ramp, Stripe and Lobster.cash Set Different Limits

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Mercury, whose banking platform is used by more than 300,000 entrepreneurs, introduced agent cards in August after customers began assigning ordinary virtual cards to AI software, PYMNTS reported. A human creates the card and sets its budget, merchants and spending categories. The agent then completes purchases on its own. It can’t raise its limit, and purchases outside the rules are declined automatically, Mercury said.

Ramp, a corporate card and expense management platform, takes a transaction-specific approach. An AI agent requests a card through an application programming interface. Ramp checks the request against the company’s policies and returns a single-use virtual card the agent uses at checkout, the company said in a blog post. Each card is tied to one agent and one transaction, and carries a hard spending cap.

Stripe and Crossmint work in consumer purchases. Stripe’s Link is a digital wallet that Meta’s Muse shopping agent uses to pay. At the more than 1 million businesses that accept Link, the agent pays with the method the shopper saved. Everywhere else, Link issues the agent a single-use virtual card limited to the purchase the shopper approved, Stripe said in September.

Crossmint, a payments infrastructure startup, does not issue a new card. Its Lobster.cash product lets Mastercard cardholders authorize agents to buy with the cards they already hold, PYMNTS reported. Purchases run through Mastercard Agent Pay under the card issuer’s controls. Agent users “don’t need a new wallet or a new card,” Alfonso Gómez-Jordana Mañas, Crossmint’s co-founder, said in a release.

52% of CFOs Would Take AI’s Advice on Payment Timing

Finance chiefs will take AI’s advice on money before they let it move money. Fifty-two percent would use autonomous AI to suggest changes to liquidity or payment timing, according to “CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report based on an October 2025 survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. companies with at least $1 billion in revenue. Fewer than one in three would let it reallocate budgets.

Few have agents on live finance work. Close to 7% of enterprise CFOs had deployed agentic AI in finance workflows and 5% were running pilots, a separate PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Agentic AI Went From Zero to CFO Test Runs in 90 Days,” found in September 2025.