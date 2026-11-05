FinTechs Hand AI Agents the Company Card

Highlights
FinTechs are introducing corporate cards that let AI agents pay vendors, book travel and purchase supplies without employees entering payment details.
Businesses retain control through spending limits, merchant restrictions and approval policies.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 52% of CFOs would use autonomous AI to recommend changes to liquidity or payment timing, but fewer than one in three would allow AI to reallocate budgets.
Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are getting corporate cards of their own. The cards let the agents buy supplies, book travel and pay vendors without an employee entering payment details for every purchase.
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