geniosAI Raises $19.1 Million to Bring Traceable AI Analysis to Financial Institutions
Financial institutions looking for artificial intelligence applications beyond employee productivity tools may have a new option. Financial intelligence startup geniosAI has emerged from stealth with $19.1 million in combined seed and Series A funding, according to an announcement Monday (Nov. 9), betting that banks and investment firms will pay for AI that not only produces answers but also shows how it reached them.