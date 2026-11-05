Open Models Crowd the Top as Kimi and Mistral Match the Frontier

Highlights
Open models closed in on the frontier for finance work. Moonshot released the weights for Kimi K3.1 Pro, which beat OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra on a financial research benchmark. Tencent’s Hy4 topped a blind test judged by 213 financial professionals.
Nvidia’s Nemotron 3.5 Transcribe turns call recordings into text in 40 languages on a single GPU, so banks can keep customer audio in-house.
Google rolled out Genie 4, a world model that generates simulated 3D environments where robots and software agents train before entering the real world. Artificial Analysis rebuilt its Intelligence Index so labs cannot train on most of the test.
The gap between open and closed artificial intelligence models narrowed again this week. Moonshot released the weights for Kimi K3.1 Pro, and Mistral did the same for Large 4. Both pitch finance as a core use case.