American Express is teaming up with Invoiced to help customers with an exclusive offer for 40 percent off an Invoiced subscription for the first two years.

In a press release, American Express said it is committed to helping the digitization of B2B payments, still oft-regulated to paper and which end up being time-consuming and inefficient.

A recent PYMNTS study found that around 80 percent of businesses still make payments with paper checks, while 72.4 percent still receive invoice information via paper mail.

Invoiced, a cloud-based program to help speed up payments and digitize processes, could help businesses streamline their payments, American Express posits.

Teaming with Invoiced is American Express’s way of “helping merchants discover a solution that could help them transition their AR from legacy manual processes to modern, streamlined, digitally-enabled ones,” the release stated.

Then, merchants will be able to achieve greater efficiencies, have better cash flows and also bolster customer experiences. Businesses would be able to automate collections by email, mail, text and phone and institute automatic reminders to pay invoices.

Accounting and ERP solutions usually work for businesses early on. Still, as they grow, the complexities of running a business and other needs grow, too, and digital solutions start to become a better idea.

The service is especially valuable during the pandemic as the threat of infection has forced people to move to working from home as offices have become unsafe.

Due to that, payments processes typically contained in physical buildings and moved along that way have now sometimes become cumbersome as communications have to coordinate from various employees’ home offices.

And sometimes, the services done in the building make payment delays worse when the buildings become inaccessible. When businesses mail clients paper checks as payment, there’s also no one in the office to deal with the check, either.

It remains to be seen if the pandemic will inspire businesses to move quicker toward digital payments, but as working from home begins to see more prominence in modern culture, the digitizing of AR will be a way to help payments flow faster.