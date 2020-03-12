B2B Payments

Bectran Introduces Enhanced Cash Application Solution For AR

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bectran has introduced new cash application systems.

Bectran, which works in B2B credit management for software-as-a-service (SaaS) programs, announced the release of its enhanced Cash Application solution, which will accommodate multiple data formats and financial data APIs, according to a press release.

The API feature allows businesses to ingest transaction data across a variety of payment formats and apply it to their accounts receivable (AR) records.

The new program will include advanced automation capabilities and greater accuracy in transactions matching. The solution will provide “accurate and timely” updates within customer accounts.

Bectran, according to the release, has worked from its inception on cutting costs for cash application technology while accelerating order-to-cash cycles for companies. The company’s focus has been on the digitization and automation of credit management tasks.

Louis Ifeguni, CEO and founder of Bectran, said the company wanted to craft a program that delivers “quick, tangible and measurable results.”

The program will offer open application program interface, which will allow data of any format to be processed and applied to clients’ AR records, the release states. It will have multi-criteria matching, which will match payment transaction receipts from bank accounts to customer invoices. There will be a function for configurable automatic roles, which will allow companies to introduce varying levels of automation based on individual need.

The program’s intelligent recommendations feature will eliminate margins of error as much as possible in transactions. And the integrated credit, AR and collections management solution will let companies update invoice statuses, synchronize AR records and update ERP system information with one click for every payment transaction.

The digitization of payment processes has been going on for several years as companies innovate in the aim of staying efficient and speedy for clients. Accounts receivable, in particular, had been seen for years as an inconvenience, with many companies sourcing the work out to others.

But recently, companies have slowed down on outsourcing and have been working to see how digital tech and artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to make things better.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
5.4K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
5.1K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

4.5K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
4.2K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.6K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
3.3K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
3.2K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
3.1K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
3.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.6K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.6K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.6K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

digital IDs digital IDs
2.5K
Authentication

Biometrics: The Key To Overcoming Contactless Payment Limits?

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market? Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?
2.5K
Markets

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?