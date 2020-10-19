B2B Payments

Beroe, Tealbook Partner On Boosting Supply Chain Visibility

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Procurement intelligence firm Beroe has teamed with Tealbook, which provides enterprise supplier information, to increase supply chain visibility, a press release says.

The partnership will also work to boost trust in data for suppliers, and help with risk assessment.

By integrating Tealbook's supplier foundation with its own artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform Beroe LiVE.Ai, Beroe will help procurement to move beyond traditional supplier shortlisting and into on-demand supplier discovery.

That will aim to help procurement save up to 75 percent of the time that used to be spent on identifying and profiling suppliers.

"I am excited to launch a strong and productive partnership with Beroe, as it will enable us to merge our two rich data sets, combining Tealbook's global supplier networks with Beroe's data and supplier risk analysis," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of Tealbook. "This combination creates a unique intersection of rich data capabilities that will propel the procurement industry forward in a powerful way."

Beroe LiVE.Ai works as a platform for procurement and sourcing professionals, and gives access to market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking supplier discovery.

Beroe Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel said the new partnership would help "enable supplier discovery, longlisting, and shortlisting on Beroe LiVE."

"Our commitment to enabling procurement decisions with the right data and right intelligence in the right context is bolstered by partners like Tealbook, the world's largest, curated supplier database of supplier information," he said, according to the release.

Gary Conroy, chief product officer of TransferMate, spoke with PYMNTS recently about the difficulties faced by supply chains in the new pandemic environment. Digitization of those chains, according to Conroy, could be the answer because they could help with surviving the current times while also bolstering B2B relationships.

While automating previously manual elements of the chain is a strong idea, Conroy said the most successful firms will reimagine from the ground up, including allowing remote work and diversifying vendors to minimize risk, while boosting data collection.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1.8K
International

China Central Bank Expects Country's Economy To Grow 2 Pct This Year

1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ripple Boosts Digital Financial Inclusion; Stellar CEO Named To IMF Panel On Cross Border Payments

Soft Drinks
1.7K
Retail

Hard Times For Soft Drinks As Coca-Cola Puts The Lid On Tab

1.3K
B2B Payments

2021: The Year Business Payments Go Digital And Lose The Paper Check

1.2K
Digital Payments

Cedar CEO: Paper Forms And ‘Clunky’ Medical Bills Won’t Exist In 2025

1.2K
Retail

Millennials Will Lead The Voice Commerce Revolution

1.2K
Digital Payments

Paytm To Charge Users A 2 Pct Fee For Adding Money With Credit Cards

1.1K
Legal

Plaid 'Surprised' At TD Bank's Lawsuit Alleging It Tricked Consumers

1.1K
Loyalty & Rewards

Turning Loyalty Points Into Digital Currency For Latin American Consumers

1.1K
eCommerce

Why Amazon Created A Separate Brand For Designer Fashion

987
Mobile

Wireless Companies Hope New Apple iPhone Launch Jumpstarts 5G Adoption

985
Coronavirus

Lagarde: New COVID Restrictions Will Mean More Financial Aid

936
Coronavirus

US Senate To Vote Wednesday On More COVID-19 Relief

881
Faster Payments

Portugal's SIBS Takes Payments Platform International

848
IPO

Social Media Network Nextdoor Eyes IPO