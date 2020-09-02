From flexible repayment plans for cash flow management to sustainability programs that offset carbon emissions from fleet vehicles, the commercial card is versatile in this week's innovation roundup. The latest solutions from corporate card providers target small business owners, entrepreneurs, corporate treasurers and fleet managers, with a wide range of use cases and value-added features. PYMNTS rounds up these initiatives below.

American Express Expands Pay-Over-Time For SMBs

American Express is expanding its Pay Over Time offering on credit card bills to business cardholders in the U.S., according to a press release.

Small businesses using American Express Green, Gold and Platinum business cards will be auto-enrolled in the feature, which provides enhanced payment flexibility on card bills. In a statement, Brett Sussman, vice president of global commercial card lending at American Express, said the solution aims to provide businesses with cash flow management support.

"While American Express is known for our no pre-set spending limit, pay-in-full charge card model with our iconic Green, Gold and Platinum Cards, we’ve long heard from our card members who are small business owners that increased payment flexibility is important to them," he said. "This is especially critical during these times of uncertainty."

PNC Enables Real-Time Push Payments For Corporates

PNC Treasury Management has rolled out a new solution for corporates to initiate payments to consumers, and is wielding the debit card to facilitate it. In a press release this week, PNC announced its push-to-debit tool, the Direct to Debit Card, which allows corporates to seamlessly move funds that land in a consumer's debit card. The solution is the result of a collaboration with Visa, the company noted. It uses the company's real-time push payments platform Visa Direct, allowing businesses to transact without having to know or manage consumers' bank account numbers or use third-party apps.

In its announcement, PNC highlighted payroll as a key use case for the solutions.

"We're pleased to work with PNC Bank – one of the first banks to offer a push-to-debit card solution – to help businesses offer consumers real-time access to their funds through Visa Direct," said Gaurav Gollerkeri, head of Visa Direct North America, in a statement. "Together, Visa and PNC are providing a total solution for faster payments that is easy for clients to implement and provides speed for payments to consumers."

Sally Beauty Offers Cards, Rewards To Entrepreneurs

In a new partnership with Alliance Data, beauty supply retailer Sally Beauty Holdings is rolling out new credit card programs for consumers as well as salon professionals. The initiative is designed to enhance buyers' online shopping experience with the Sally Beauty Rewards program.

The new cards will also target professionals who shop at Sally's Cosmo Prof stores to procure products for their businesses.

"By offering a unique credit program for both consumers and salon professionals, we now have the right credit tools to align with the preferences of our diverse customer base and continue our digital transformation," said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer of Sally Beauty, in a statement.

FLEETCOR Wields Cards For Supply Chain Sustainability

In a new offering that showcases the versatility of commercial card technology, business payments company FLEETCOR has announced a partnership with GreenPrint to launch the Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card. In their announcement, the companies said the card is a first of its kind in the U.S., allowing fleet drivers and managers to offset 100 percent of vehicle tailpipe emissions. To do so, the card initiates an investment by FLEETCOR in certified carbon projects every time a fleet cardholder purchases a gallon of fuel.

"By working with business owners on this initiative, FLEETCOR will play a role in combating climate change, while also helping small and medium-sized businesses reach environmentally conscious customers," said Keagan Russo, senior vice president at Fuelman. "We’re seeing more businesses start to build and implement better sustainability practices, and this launch with GreenPrint further emphasizes FLEETCOR’s efforts to do our part."