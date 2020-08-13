B2B FinTechs are once again showing the different use cases for corporate card technology and how these offerings add value to the enterprise.

While Comdata will connect CarrierHQ fleets with access to its OnRoad Card, Convoy rolled out a new fuel card that provides trucking companies with discounts on fuel. Meanwhile, Paystand launched its new Zero Card.

Elsewhere, Al Masraf has rolled out its corporate World Mastercard in the United Arab Emirates. And in the United Kingdom, Clear Books has integrated with Stripe to let small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) accept card payments, while B4B Payments is finding a valuable niche for the corporate prepaid card.

Below, PYMNTS rounds up the latest in commercial card innovation:

CarrierHQ Adds Access To Comdata Card

Comdata will now offer trucking technology portal CarrierHQ’s fleets access to the Comdata OnRoad card through a partnership.

Among the benefits of the card are zero-fee point-of-sale purchases at millions of retail and digital locations, as well as the ability to send funds to others via a mobile app and the ability to buy fuel.

Clients can quickly sign up for CarrierHQ online and can connect the OnRoad card with CarrierHQ’s factoring service, which provides funds to the card on the day of invoice submission.

Al Masraf Rolls Out Corporate Credit Card

In the U.A.E., Al Masraf has rolled out a new corporate World Mastercard credit card, which the bank says provides a host of benefits.

For example, the card offers consolidated eStatements of all spending in a single place, which the company says will bolster reporting and allow for easier reconciliation. It also offers free airport lounge access in more than 1,000 locations via LoungeKey, in addition to unlimited complimentary Marhaba Lounge access throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Convoy Unveils Fuel Card

Digital freight network Convoy has unveiled a new card designed to help trucking carriers save money on fuel.

The card provides carriers with fuel discounts at more than 1,000 participating truck stops without the need to pay transaction fees. Participating truck stops include Ambest, TA-Petro, Sapp Bros and Roady’s.

The card also comes with an in-app integration that offers an interactive map displaying truck stops and fuel prices. Convoy said that enables trucking companies to account for fuel discounts as they look for their next jobs.

Clear Books Integrates With Stripe

Accounting platform Clear Books has connected with Stripe in a move that allows SMBs to accept card payments and keep tabs on income.

Companies can have payors make payments via debit or credit card through the connection. Firms can also view the current payment status on invoices, as bills are marked “Paid” once payments are made. In addition, eCommerce firms that use Stripe can have their banking data automatically entered into their Clear Books software.

B4B Payments Focuses On Niche B2B Payment Solutions

Pain points can signify business opportunities for solutions providers, but no one payment technology can tackle every B2B payment challenge.

Instead, it’s possibly more valuable for payment technology firms to find niches in which some payment solutions can gain momentum and provide the most effectiveness.

Kieran Draper, managing director of North America at Britain’s B4B Payments, told PYMNTS recently that contractor payouts and staffing expense management have become a valuable niche for the company’s business prepaid card.

Paystand Launches Zero Card

California FinTech Paystand has launched its touchless, prepaid Zero Card, a digital expense card.

Corporate staffers can use the Zero Card to make purchases over the phone or online without fees or credit checks.

However, one of the aims of the virtual card is to provide businesses with enhanced control when it comes to spending. For example, companies can easily issue and disable the 16-digit card number.