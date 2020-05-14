B2B Payments

EMQ Bolsters Global Payments With New Enterprise Settlement System

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
cross-border payments

To bolster global payments for businesses throughout the world, EMQ launched its new enterprise payment technology with same-day settlement functions in local currencies throughout eight countries. The nations include China, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Japan, according to an announcement

The enterprise settlement technology of EMQ lets companies, banks, and other licensed financial institutions access same-day settlement with more transparency, certainty, and speed in important European and Asian strategic markets. And the firm’s application programming interface (API) infrastructure is created with high availability to fulfill the requirements of enterprises that have high transaction volumes.

EMQ Co-Founder and CEO Max Liu said in the announcement, “Enterprises are increasingly international in scale and it is fueling the explosive growth in cross-border B2B payments — valued to exceed US$218 trillion by 20221. Given today’s B2B payments process remains cumbersome and friction-filled, enterprises will need a robust network infrastructure like EMQ that combats the complexities in processing real-time international payments.”

EMQ has, for its part, recently increased network growth throughout North America, Africa and Asia Pacific, with access to more than 80 important international markets. As it stands, EMQ is licensed in Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, while it is registered in Canada as a Money Service Business. Also, the company was accepted into the regulatory sandbox in Taiwan by the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taiwan. 

Last May, news surfaced that Shanghai Commercial Bank (SCB) was working with EMQ to bolster cross-border money transfers. The SCB payment platform would work with the EMQ network to reportedly provide secure and cost-effective cross-border offerings. David Kwok, SCB managing director and CEO, said at the time per reports, “We are delighted to partner with EMQ as a part of our digital banking strategy to offer customers a fast, convenient and secure money transfer service through our banking network and mobile app.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
3.8K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.4K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
3.3K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.3K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud
3.0K
Security & Fraud

What Lenders Are Learning About Emerging PPP Loan Fraud

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
2.9K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
2.8K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

cryptocurrency cryptocurrency
2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Pandemic Sparks Mainstream Interest In Bitcoin

Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp
2.6K
Intelligence of Things

AI-Powered Robots Help Retailers Build Cleanliness As ‘Brand Value’

Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week
2.6K
Retail

Simon Eyes Opening Half Of Its Malls This Week

Disney-reopening-travel-retail Disney-reopening-travel-retail
2.6K
Travel Payments

Variations On A Theme (Park) And What Disney Signals For Brick-And-Mortar Leisure

2.6K
Mobile Applications

How Brick-and-Mortar Banks Can Seize The Digital Moment

digital banking digital banking
2.6K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.6K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

homeowner homeowner
2.5K
Real Estate

Crisis Puts Homeownership On Hold For Millennials