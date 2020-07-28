B2B Payments

EMQ Closes Funding Round With $20M For Cross-Border Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Asia-based financial settlements network EMQ, which works in cross-border payments, has announced the close of a $20 million Series B funding round led by WI Harper Group, according to a press release.

In addition, new and existing participating investors included Abu Dhabi Capital, AppWorks, DG Ventures, Hard Yaka, Intudo Ventures, January Capital, Quest Venture Partners, SparkLabs Taipei, Vectr Fintech Partners, and VS Partners, the release stated.

The investment will go toward more international growth, the company said in the release, and product development and licensing activity across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of EMQ, said he wants to continue the company’s path toward becoming one in which businesses could “send money anywhere in the world and to any end point with a simple one-stop integration,” according to the release.

He said the company wants to “deliver a network infrastructure that complies with regulatory requirements and streamlines the complexities in processing real-time international payments across the whole payment ecosystem” and help to “make infrastructure a competitive advantage for next-generation enterprises.”

Edward Liu, a partner at WI Harper Group, said the modern digital world would require more innovative payment practices as time goes on.

“As digital transformation intensifies globally, enterprises today are increasingly international in scale, and they will require a network infrastructure like EMQ with greater speed, more certainty, increased flexibility and transparency to expand their business in Asia and beyond,” he said, according to the release.

EMQ promises to eliminate “unnecessary intermediaries” between end points for payments and help with seamless, easy cross-border settlements, the release stated.

The company recently unveiled a new program to help eliminate unnecessary wait times and cumbersome, confusing regulations, PYMNTS reported. The solution connects bank application programming interfaces (APIs) with payment service providers. The company targeted countries with particularly high cross-border transaction volumes in rolling out the tool.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

13.0K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

7.9K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

work from home
4.7K
Economy

America’s Work-From-Home Transition Will Have Many Economic Ripples

Reshaping Of Big Tech's Antitrust Regulations
3.9K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Will Head To Capitol Hill On Wednesday

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
3.7K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users
3.6K
Security & Fraud

FinTech Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year
3.2K
Personnel

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders
2.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders

cannabis banking
2.7K
Bank Regulation

California Bill Offers Banking Support For Cannabis Businesses

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

Boomers, Seniors Also Shift To Digital Shopping
2.5K
eCommerce

Boomers And Seniors Are Shifting To Digital Shopping, Too

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
2.1K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

2.1K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

Wells-Fargo-Banking-CARES-Act
2.1K
Economy

Wells Fargo CEO Calls For Cost-Saving Measures, Layoffs

2.1K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes