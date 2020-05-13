British payroll provider Payescape has acquired application programing interface (API) payroll company PayRun.io. Payescape has more than 1,200 customers in Britain and experienced a 40 percent jump in sales last year, according to an announcement from the company.

Managing Director John Borland said in the announcement, “We are delighted to welcome the PayRun.io team to Payescape, combining our skills and knowledge means Payescape can continue our growth trajectory and advance our offering.”

According to Payescape, PayRun.io rolled out the first “truly scalable and transparent” open Payroll API that is completely compliant, tested and recognized by HMRC. PayRun.io planned and created an application that a number of web-based firms use to bring payroll as well as auto enrollment into their offerings per the announcement.

Steve Sarowitz, founder of Paylocity and joint owner of Payescape, said in the announcement, “Payroll software is at the heart of our business model and until now we have relied on a third-party software to process our UK payrolls. Acquiring PayRun.io will allow us to be more efficient and productive in how we deliver our service.”

Payescape, for its part, has customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom and provides HR, payroll and time management products.

In separate news, The Access Group has purchased CoreHR, which is a U.K. and Ireland-based company known for payroll and HR software per a report in March. The move puts the company in a position to be a large-sized leader in the region. It comes after the company’s recent purchase of People, which is another small business HR software firm.

Both of the purchases will allow Access Group to help any-size business with needs related to payroll and HR per a March press release.

The software of CoreHR serves over 270 clients as of now, with over 1 million users signing on to its services. The group experiences a strong presence throughout fields such as education, government and leisure, among other areas.