Privileged access management (PAM) software provider Remediant has unveiled “immediate availability” of its SecureONE technology through the CyberXchange digital cybersecurity and compliance marketplace, according to an announcement.

CISCOs, CIOs and IT professionals can locate and purchase Remediant offerings mapped to the significant cybersecurity designs like DFARS, NIST and CMMC for the first time, according to the announcement.

More than nine in 10 – or 91 percent – of all enterprises are adhering to a minimum of one cybersecurity framework, Remediant said, citing a recent PwC study.

"Our customers include Lockheed Martin and other key Fortune 500 organizations, and CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking our solutions mapped to industry frameworks,” Bryan Copeland, Global Head of Channel Sales, Remediant, said in the announcement.

Remediant SecureONE applies Zero Trust to PAM by taking away what the firm refers to as a large company’s largest unforeseen security vulnerability — standing administrator privileges — by offering "Just Enough access, Just-in-Time,” according to the announcement.

Remediant says that SecureONE was created to quickly implement and inventory privileged accounts without an agent, take away standing access throughout a large company with one action, continually look for changes to privileged access over time, and handle privileges Just-in-Time (JITA) with no shared accounts in addition to multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget — from big brands to verified emerging providers — all within a simple UI experience,” CyberXchange CEO Armistead Whitney said in the announcement.

Whitney previously told PYMNTS that an essential feature of CyberXchange is the ability to search by a cybersecurity category or framework. “PCI alone has over 250 complex requirements that include things like endpoint protection, password management, anti-virus, border security, data recovery and awareness training,” Whitney said.

CyberXchange, which began this year, is based in Georgia and encompasses hundreds of offerings from both burgeoning providers and category leaders.