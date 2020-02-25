British-Dutch oil and gas company Shell launched a suite of business to business (B2B) fleet solutions in India that address issues unique to the country, according to reports on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Shell Fleet Solutions strives to lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet owners, using the company’s portfolio of products and services — Shell Fuels, Shell Fleet Prepaid program and Shell Telematics. These three main segments of the Fleet Solution are said to provide better control over operations and increased protection against fraud.

“The range of solutions introduced in India will bring together Shell’s global experience and cutting-edge technology to offer a distinctive ‘Shell advantage’ to Indian fleet owners,” said Parminder Kohli, general manager of business development, marketing and operations for fleet solutions at Shell.

“Fuels are formulated with dual detergent technology called Dynaflex. This technology enriches fuel formulations with powerful cleaning agents and also utilizes dual detergent to work in both newer and older engine technologies and cater to the diverse mix of fleets,” he said.

Zain Hak, general manager for Shell Fleet Solutions Asia, said the company’s fleet management experience spans 30 countries, giving it “an in-depth understanding of the needs of fleet owners.”

Hak added Shell is bringing to India “our most relevant mobility solutions from across the globe” and the company will continue to enhance product offerings in India.

The prepaid card gives fleet owners transparent operations through “extensive control over fuel spend, ease of operations, enhanced convenience and security to prevent and detect fraud in reduced TCO,” Kohli said.

Shell employs 8,500 people in India and retails fuel in six states.

The global smart fleet management industry was valued at $290.9 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a rate of 7.6 percent by 2025. Comprehensive management systems with advanced telematics are all the more important for optimizing fleet operation expenses for growing businesses. Each vehicle has a purchase price and operating cost, but proactive management can reduce those expenses and extend their lifespans.