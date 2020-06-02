To provide non-touch invoice processing and support remote work, SoftCo rolled out its SoftCo ExpressAP accounts payable (AP) automation technology. The solution automates manual processes, assists organizations in bolster their cash flow, and offers complete visibility as well as control, and , among other benefits, according to a press release from the company.

SoftCo Co-founder Susan Spence said in the release, “SoftCo ExpressAP makes life a whole lot easier for Finance teams. With remote working the norm, they now have complete control and visibility over their AP function on a proven cloud-based solution, live in hours with a just simple monthly fee. SoftCo ExpressAP removes costly manual invoice processes, enforces cost control, and supports a safe remote working environment.”

SoftCo says it only takes hours to install the software, which provides an unlimited number of users and doesn’t have upfront costs, is offered on a monthly basis. It says the product automates vendor invoice procedures, with the inclusion of “capture, registration, coding, approval, query, vendor management, reporting, and export to the customers’ ERP system.”

The company says the product is created on the same “powerful infrastructure” as its enterprise offerings, which it claims are trusted by 1.5 million users throughout the world in top organizations like Primark and the Finnish government. It notes, “being part of the SoftCo ecosystem of smart automation solutions means there is a seamless upgrade path as organizations grow or need to add functionality.”

In separate news, Ephesoft, Inc. launched its Semantik Invoice cloud-based data acquisition offering to automate accounts payable (AP) processes per news in May. The firm said that out-of-the-box artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been shown to cut costs and notably cut the time it takes for invoicing processing.

Semantik Invoice collects key data from invoices and brings it into enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise content management (ECM), robotic process automation (RPA), workflow systems and other business technologies for “downstream processing.”