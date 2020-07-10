Taulia, a B2B FinTech startup, made headlines this week thanks to reports that the company is raising funds from Ping An Insurance Co. and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

The anticipated $60 million in new funding would go toward product expansion as Taulia continues to grow its offering to accelerate B2B payments between corporate buyers and suppliers.

While the investment isn’t yet official, reports noted that it would propel Taulia’s valuation to as much as $400 million, said Cedric Bru, the firm’s CEO and president, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

As discussions about Taulia’s fundraise continue, below, PYMNTS looks at the latest venture capital rounds that were secured this past week, with a combined $45.87 million raised from investors.

Sayari Labs

U.S.-based Sayari Labs is a B2B technology company connecting firms with business intelligence solutions to mitigate financial and supply chain risk. This week, the firm announced in a press release its extended Series B round, adding an additional $2.5 million to the $9 million already secured. In-Q-Tel, MissionOG and TFX Capital provided the latest infusion of capital, and they join previous backers Arsenal Growth, Lavrock Ventures and SAP’s NS2 Ventures, the release said, adding that the latest investment will go toward further development of its technology to connect businesses to open source data.

ProfitShare

South Africa’s ProfitShare Partners announced a $5.87 million funding round, according to Disrupt-Africa, with the investment coming in the form of debt and equity funding from SA SME Fund. The company connects to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to short-term capital and advisory services, while also partnering with them to connect them to other, reputable business partners. Rather than a loan, the capital provided to SMBs is offered in a profit-sharing model to promote financial sustainability.

Colvin

Spain-based Colvin operates as an online B2C floral seller, but with $15 million newly in the bank for the company, the firm has big plans to expand into the B2B side of its industry, TechCrunch reported. The company secured the venture capital investment from Italy’s Milano Investment Partners, with P101 sgr and Samaipata also participating in the Series B round. The firm will continue to operate its flower eCommerce operations but told the publication that it also plans to address key friction points in the flower industry supply chain by launching a B2B wholesaler operation.

“We’re envisioning the B2B part of the business is going to drive most of the returns and valuation,” Co-Founder and COO Sergi Bastardas said, according to TechCrunch.

Liftit

Colombia’s Liftit announced a $22.5 million funding round this week led by Cambridge Capital, according to a press release. IFC, monashees, Jaguar Ventures, NXTP Ventures and other backers also participated in the Series B round. Liftit operates as a last-mile logistics technology platform for truck deliveries in the Latin American market. The new funding will go toward product enhancements that further automate transportation and delivery of goods, the firm said in the release.