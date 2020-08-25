B2B Payments

Thomas Account Adds New Supplier Discovery Features

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
B2B supplier sourcing

Industrial sourcing platform Thomas has updated its Thomas Account features with a new dashboard to boost supplier discovery and additional organization and visibility, a blog post reads.

The innovations came by way of solving needs that included searching and evaluating data, and the need to connect with top suppliers for a company's needs.

The upgrade will include a new dashboard, which the firm says makes it easier to edit job functions, company details, buyer or supplier status or other details.

In addition, recent searches and supplier evaluations will be provided, allowing for quick reference points. And the company added featured suppliers so customers can easily access the companies they most want to contact. Thomas has more than 500,000 North American suppliers on its website, and the upgrades will make it easier to access the correct one for any specific job, identified through queries like location, certifications and ownership.

The upgrade also includes a way to keep track of communications, allowing for better access to company information, more efficient means of requesting information, or ways to download structured data into a CSV file. And when a company contacts suppliers directly with a request for information (RFI), it will receive verification that the RFI has gone through.

Also, there will be free supplier summary reports and in-depth, expertly-written white papers, which will aid in the buying experience for customers.

Thomas, which has been around for over 122 years now, has witnessed the transformation of buyers' and suppliers' interactions. In a conversation with PYMNTS, President and CEO Tony Uphoff said request for quote (RFQ) platforms like Thomas could position themselves better for the new digital age. He said companies such as his could find new ground in payments, as opposed to the old standards which looked more at technological capabilities.

Payments are "inextricably intertwined" with the tech powers of a job a company bids on, he said.

As such, some of the recent upgrades by Thomas have focused on adding payment requirements to filters which companies can use to search for new vendors.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.8K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.6K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.4K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.2K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

2.1K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.1K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
2.1K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

2.0K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.9K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

1.7K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam

1.7K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.7K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.7K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators

1.7K
Restaurant innovation

Chipotle’s Chief Restaurant Officer On What’s Next For Restaurants