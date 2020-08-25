Trimble has announced new upgrades for its TMT Service Center and TMT Fleet Maintenance solutions, including faster payment options and more visibility, according to a press release.

Renaldo Adler, industry principal of asset management for Trimble Transportation, said the new ideas are intended to bolster services for the new COVID-19-based environment for businesses.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, maximizing asset uptime is a critical component to keeping the supply chain moving," he said, according to the release. "Each of these enhancements to our TMT solutions is designed to enhance the fleet maintenance process, enabling users to focus on increasing profitability, improving uptime and serving a wider variety of customers."

The new upgrades include a credit card processing software, which will help with third-party integrations of credit card processing to allow for more options. Service centers with accounts through Trimble's third-party partner can now accept payments easily and process them with greater speed, the release stated.

The new advanced reporting dashboards will offer "comprehensive Business Intelligence (BI) reporting services" to give better visibility into data for invoices, profitability and resource efficiency.

And, a new integration with the KeepTruckin mobile communications tool will give customers access to vehicle data like inspection reports, location and fault codes directly into a backend maintenance platform. That will allow for better information on repairs and help them spot maintenance trends across their vehicle base.

Dan Clark, vice president of product innovation and strategy at Trimble and founder of Kuebix, a Trimble company, spoke with PYMNTS about the need to match shippers with carriers that can meet their requests. The matching process usually takes place in a manual way, but Clark said it will be important to take it digital and capitalize on futuristic ways to access information about what's being shipped and other such data.