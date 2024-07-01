Basware Integrates With Amazon Business to Streamline Purchasing

Accounts payable automation and procurement solutions provider Basware announced an integration with Amazon Business.

The collaboration is designed to streamline purchasing and procurement for customers, Basware said in a news release Monday (July 1). A new Amazon Business Integrated Search feature lets buyers search for items from Amazon Business and check out directly within Basware’s Procurement solution.

“Procurement leaders juggle numerous responsibilities, facing challenges like supply management, rogue purchasing and lack of transparency,” the release said. “These challenges directly impact the organization’s bottom line. From mitigating risks to enhancing transparency through automation, addressing these challenges is essential for streamlined procurement processes and business success.”

In addition to its accounts payable (AP) automation platform, Basware Procurement gives businesses a “consumer-style shopping marketplace” where they can buy goods from multiple suppliers, according to the release.

With this integration, buyers can browse and compare items from Amazon Business and other suppliers, as well as verify product details, delivery options and payment methods, per the release.

“Similar to the Amazon consumer shopping experience, customers can easily add items, return to their Basware Procurement basket and proceed to checkout with just a few clicks,” the release said.

The integration follows last month’s announcement that Amazon Business introduced new technology features to help large business customers simplify how they shop for business supplies.

Control of processes such as procurement is crucial as the global economy becomes increasingly volatile.

“Ongoing economic instability can lead to liquidity issues, supply chain disruptions and increased financial risk,” PYMNTS wrote June 20 in response to the rollout. “To mitigate these risks, B2B companies must prioritize robust procurement strategies and leverage digital technologies that fortify their procurement operations.

“By moving away from legacy procurement programs mired in complexity and hung up on multi-step processes and embracing streamlined purchasing programs that reduce the amount of time leaders spend auditing purchases, firms can identify areas where savings can be made and implement cost-control measures without compromising on quality or operational efficiency.”

