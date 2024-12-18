Worldline Launches FlexPricing for Independent Software Vendors

Payments services company Worldline has introduced FlexPricing for independent software vendors (ISVs).

The new offering, which Worldline calls the first of its kind, lets ISVs implement flexible pricing strategies that include charging a percentage fee on bank transfer transactions, adding custom fees, and allowing Worldline to take on their billing duties.

“FlexPricing empowers partners to enhance their revenue models and optimize the billing experience for their merchants,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Dec. 18).

With FlexPricing, the release added, software vendors can now charge a percentage rate on bank transfer (EFT/ACH) transactions, “capitalizing on a significant revenue opportunity.”

It also lets ISVs define multiple types of fees that suit their business model, such as annual fees or on-time integration fees.

And by allowing Worldline to handle billing responsibilities for their partners, companies can reduce operational complexities by giving clients a clear and consolidated statement for easier invoice management.

“FlexPricing is ideal for software platforms that have integrated payments within their solution. ISVs who facilitate bank transfer payments or work with membership, payroll, and subscription-based businesses are perfect candidates for this feature,” the release said, adding that partners using FlexPricing “have the potential to triple their revenue-sharing amounts.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv from earlier this year found that 65% of ISVs and marketplaces without payment capabilities plan to incorporate embedded financial products for payment acceptance this year.

This move would put them in line with roughly 75% of ISVs/marketplaces with payment capabilities and want to upgrade their integrated financial products this year, the report found.

“On average, more than 80% of ISVs expect to see a rise in revenue share from payment acceptance in the next 12 months, indicating a high degree of trust among payment providers,” PYMNTS wrote.

More recently, PYMNTS wrote about efforts by payment facilitators (PayFacs), ISVs and marketplaces from the logistics and wholesale trade industry to use embedded financing capabilities to boost customer satisfaction, revenue growth and competitiveness.

“More than half of PayFacs and marketplaces in this sector view embedded finance as highly important to their innovation plans,” that report said. “Nearly 1 in 3 plan to expand or start offering these features in the next year. ISVs in the sector, while also embracing innovation, are doing so at a more measured pace.”

Among the top priorities are embedded finance features such as loyalty and rewards; buy now, pay later (BNPL); and business credit, while integrating digital wallets for payment acceptance has also become critical for these companies’ businesses.

