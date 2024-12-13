How Logistics and Wholesale Trade Platforms Are Riding the Embedded Finance Wave

To improve customer satisfaction, revenue growth and competitiveness, payment facilitators (PayFacs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and marketplaces from the logistics and wholesale trade industry have set their sights on enhancing their embedding finance capabilities.

More than half of PayFacs and marketplaces in this sector view embedded finance as highly important to their innovation plans. Nearly 1 in 3 plan to expand or start offering these features in the next year. ISVs in the sector, while also embracing innovation, are doing so at a more measured pace.

Embedded finance features such as loyalty and rewards; buy now, pay later (BNPL); and business credit are top priorities. Integrating digital wallets for payment acceptance has also become essential to their businesses.

Read the December 2024 report to learn more about embedded finance in the logistics and wholesale trade industry

Insight into the key differences in priorities among PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the sector

The rising importance of loyalty and rewards programs, BNPL and business credit across platform businesses

Trends in digital wallet payment acceptance adoption among PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces

How embedded finance offerings can boost customer satisfaction and retention

The report contains crucial information for providers looking to become market leaders. Five charts of data uncover the priorities and future innovation plans that are reshaping PayFacs, marketplaces and ISVs in the logistics and wholesale trade sector. Download the report to learn more about why PayFacs, marketplaces, and ISVs are looking to innovate embedded finance capabilities.

About the Report

“How Embedded Finance Drives Logistics and Wholesale Trade Platform Innovation” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv collaboration. Based on a survey of 101 executives, this report examines the sentiments and behaviors of PayFacs, ISVs and marketplaces in the logistics and wholesale trade sector regarding embedded finance innovation. The survey was held between May 28 and July 20.