CEOs Team With CFOs to Turn Payments Into Source of Strategic Advantage

Highlights
Payments have evolved from a back-office task to a CEO-level strategic tool, key for liquidity management, forecasting and business optimization in the digital economy.
Effective leadership now requires balancing innovation with execution, particularly in the use of AI.
Boost’s product expansion highlights growing demand for global, data-rich, credit-backed payment systems, positioning payments as core enablers of working capital efficiency and enterprise growth.
While 2024 may have been governed by the economic and strategic priorities of the chief financial officer, 2025 is putting greater accountability at the feet of CEOs.
Dean M. Leavitt is the founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, the only FinTech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace. Boost makes commercial cards a cost effective, scalable and secure alternative to traditional payment methods.
