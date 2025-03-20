Circle K Becomes Accepting Merchant of WEX Fuel Savings App

Circle K is now an accepting merchant of 10-4 by WEX, a mobile app that provides fuel discounts to independent truckers and small trucking companies.

This move is part of a newly extended partnership between the global convenience retailer and WEX, a provider of B2B financial technology, the companies said in a Thursday (March 20) press release.

“We are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both at our pumps and on their wallets,” Aaron Brooks, senior vice president, real estate and fuel customer at Circle K, said in the release. “Now, by expanding the range of customers who can access discounts and more tech-forward options, we’rebuilding on that payments foundation to double-down on our collective commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Circle K and WEX have collaborated for 15 years, and the convenience retailer is also a participating merchant in WEX EDGE, a high-flow diesel fuel discount network, according to the release.

With their multi-year contract renewal, the companies will also work to develop software for customer onboarding and meeting the needs of fleets, per the release.

“Deepening our technological integrations and broadening our combined efforts to expand access to discounts will provide fleet customers with greater convenience and flexibility when managing their fuel expenses,” Brian Fournier, Americas senior vice president and general manager, fleet at WEX, said in the release.

WEX introduced 10-4 by WEX in October, saying the app gives independent truckers access to fuel discounts normally only available to larger companies.

Truckers who want to use the app can upload their credit or debit card details to gain access to the fuel discounts. WEX does not require credit applications or credit checks to use the app, which is built with embedded payments technology.

Embedded finance is set to flourish in the B2B sector, providing value and innovation, WEX Chief Digital Officer Karen Stroup told PYMNTS in an interview posted in October.

“At the end of the day, … the payment or financial instrument is often a means to an end,” Stroup said, adding that “whenever there are friction points in business, that’s where you get drop off. Embedding payments makes the process as seamless as possible.”

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.