EasyPost Introduces B2B Shipping Solution Forge

Shipping software provider EasyPost has debuted a solution aimed at B2B platforms.

Forge, announced by the Utah-based company Tuesday (April 1), lets B2B operations quickly launch end-to-end shipping capabilities.

“Businesses today need robust, scalable solutions that can quickly adapt to their growing demands,” Ching Pei, EasyPost’s vice president of product, said in a news release. “With Forge, we are excited to offer our customers a powerful tool that integrates directly into their platforms, providing them with a shipping solution that is not only reliable but also incredibly easy to manage.”

Aimed at helping platforms go to market more quickly and cost-effectively, Forge includes a comprehensive application programming interface (API) suite that covers each key step of the parcel shipping lifecycle — from address validation and label generation to tracking, insurance and claims.

“With low-code sub-account management and built-in analytics, Forge empowers businesses to offer branded, full-service shipping experiences while reducing engineering lift and accelerating time to value,” the release added.

The company adds that current white-label customers of EasyPost can switch over to Forge in under a minute and access an upgraded dashboard.

The launch of Forge comes at a time when companies in the supply chain and logistics landscape are facing a surprising number of single points of failure, as PYMNTS wrote recently.

“Managing chokepoints may require a combination of predictive technologies, strategic sourcing and a mindset oriented toward resilience and flexibility,” that report said. “Failure to adapt can expose deeper enterprise vulnerabilities such as issues in production capacity, logistics and demand forecasting.”

Recent from PYMNTS Intelligence’s March 2025 Certainty Project shows that escalating trade tensions marked by the recent imposition of tariffs have ushered in a wave of uncertainty across various sectors, most notably among mid-sized companies.

These companies, often interacting with intricate global supply chains, now face obstacles that require strategic recalibrations to maintain resilience. Among these challenges: navigating complex global supply chains, digital transformation and market unpredictability, all of which increasingly fall under the purview of the finance chief.

“After all, despite the best-laid plans, disruptions are inevitable,” PYMNTS wrote. “What separates resilient organizations from reactive ones is the ability to quickly pivot. Scenario planning around everything from port blockages to cyberattacks and natural disasters has become a critical tool for businesses seeking to prepare for the worst.”

