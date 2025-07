B2B payments company Mondu has launched an instant account-to-account (A2A) payment solution for B2B eCommerce called Pay Now.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Designed to help modernize B2B payments in Europe, Pay Now enables buyers to pay directly from their bank accounts, while merchants get streamlined reconciliation and risk and fraud checks handled by Mondu, the company said in a Wednesday (July 23) post on LinkedIn.

“With Pay Now, we’re giving business buyers and sellers a faster, more flexible way to pay and get paid online — all within a single, seamless platform,” Mondu said in the post. “Whether your buyers want to pay now or later, Mondu offers a complete payments suite to meet every need.”

Pay Now complements Mondu’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, according to the post.

“As the European B2B eCommerce market accelerates toward $2.2 trillion by 2027, we’re proud to empower merchants and marketplaces with more flexible payment options than ever before,” the post said.

Mondu raised $33 million in January 2024, bringing its total funding to $125 million since its launch in October 2021. The company said at the time that it would use that investment to expand into new European markets and develop additional payment solutions.

Last September, Mondu announced a Stripe integration that allows B2B merchants and marketplaces to offer Mondu’s BNPL options through their existing Stripe setup. This “Mondu via Stripe” offering allows these businesses to receive risk-free upfront payments while offering their buyers flexible payment terms.

The company also said in September that it gained an electronic money institution (EMI) license from the Dutch Central Bank, DNB, allowing Mondu to expand its services in the Netherlands and across Europe.

In April, Mondu announced two partnerships that it said will expand the distribution of its B2B payment solutions across Europe.

The company’s integration with Dutch-based company Payin3 will allow merchants in the Netherlands to offer flexible payment options to their business buyers via multiple payment service providers (PSPs), while its partnership with pan-European payment institution Lemonway will focus on tailoring payment processes for B2B marketplaces.

“The acquisition of the EMI license in July 2024 has enabled Mondu to broaden its service offerings further while providing a secure and compliant framework for its operations across Europe,” the company said at the time in a press release.