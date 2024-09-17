Mondu Expands B2B BNPL Offering in Europe With Stripe Integration

Mondu said its new Stripe integration allows business-to-business (B2B) merchants and marketplaces to offer Mondu’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) options through their existing Stripe setup.

This “Mondu via Stripe” offering is now available to businesses in the Netherlands, Germany and France, and will expand to more markets soon, Mondu said in a Wednesday (Sept. 11) press release.

With this offering, B2B merchants and marketplaces receive risk-free upfront payments while offering their buyers flexible payment terms, according to the release. These capabilities, in turn, will allow the sellers to increase sales and order values.

This Stripe integration comes on the heels of Mondu’s gaining an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Dutch Central Bank, DNB, allowing Mondu to expand its services in the Netherlands and across Europe, per the release.

“Partnering with Stripe coupled with obtaining the EMI license from DNB are pivotal steps in Mondu’s journey to revolutionize B2B payments in Europe,” Malte Huffman, co-founder of Mondu, said in the release. “These achievements allow us to offer our innovative BNPL payment services to a broader market, providing merchants with the tools they need to grow their businesses and improve cash flow while offering their buyers greater payment flexibility.”

BNPL for B2B payments offers many of the same benefits as it does for individual consumers, but on a larger scale, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Splitit collaboration, “Is BNPL the Next Driver for B2B Growth?”

These benefits include a lack of interest payments, so long as all installments are made on time; the ability to make B2B purchases much more cheaply; and a simpler method of making purchases rather than acquiring commercial loans from traditional lenders, per the report.

In an earlier move to fuel its expansion, Mondu raised an additional €30 million ($33 million) in January, bringing its total funding at the time to over €115 million ($125 million) since its launch in October 2021.

“This new investment fuels our mission to expand into new European markets and develop additional payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our business customers,” Mondu said in a Jan. 25 post on LinkedIn.