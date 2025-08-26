Treasury Teams Drop Spreadsheets as BofA Bets on Data Intelligence

Highlights
Corporate treasury teams are evolving from manual, Excel-based, end-of-day reporting toward real-time, data-driven decision-making.
Through a multi-year “data intelligence” strategy, Bank of America’s CashPro has evolved from a transactional portal to a predictive, insight-driven ecosystem.
CashPro’s approach focuses on being personalized, proactive and predictive, delivering clean, accessible data that helps clients make faster, better decisions while improving security and uncovering actionable payment patterns.
