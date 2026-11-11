Card Networks Use B2B Payments to Write the Rules for Agentic Commerce

Highlights
Card networks like Visa and Mastercard want to control who gives AI permission to pay. As agents take over B2B invoice execution, the networks are competing to own the authentication and authorization rules, not just transaction volume.
Banks could stay in the competitive mix without owning the checkout. As AI selects payment methods, banks that embed credit, liquidity and funding into automated workflows could capture more business while losing control of payment decisions.
The next payments battleground is liability, not speed. AI can eliminate manual payment steps, but determining who pays when an authorized agent makes the wrong transaction could decide which providers win corporate trust.
Business payments have a bookkeeping problem that’s been keeping them manual for centuries. Millennia, even.
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Agentic AI, agentic commerce, AI, AI Agents, authentication, B2B, B2B Payments, card issuers, Mastercard, News, PYMNTS News, Visa