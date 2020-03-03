Banking

i2c Names GM In Middle East, Africa Expansion

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
i2c will do more work in the Middle East and Africa.

Payment and open banking tech firm i2c plans to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa, according to a press release.

The plans came from the “high demand” in the region for i2c services, the release states.

i2c is known for partnering with a number of financial institutions (FIs), FinTech firms and governments using what it calls its “agile” processing technologies and API techniques.

general manager Middle East, AfricaTo support the expansion in the Middle East and Africa, i2c added a new general manager job to its team, appointing Dubai-based payments industry veteran Aurangzaib Khan to that position. Prior to working with i2c, Khan was working with Mastercard as the vice president for government business development, where he focused on government relations and engagement in areas like policy and regulation. He fostered community relations and helped grow revenue.

“I’ve been aware of i2c’s growing presence in the region and of their well-deserved reputation for client responsiveness and delivering innovation to market incredibly fast,” Khan said in the release. “I’ve also experienced firsthand what it’s like to drive financial and socio-economic development in the region. I believe i2c is unique among payments processors and has what it takes to lead the market.”

i2c recently said it would support Apple Pay for Najm prepaid card holders. The implementation was one of the earliest of its kind in the region, and it took 90 days to bring to market.

Finance growth in the Middle East, as in the rest of the world, has not been a slouch, with the region’s FinTech growth surging 11 percent year over year in 2017. Other reports point to similarly robust increases, even despite potential issues with growth rates at some of the region’s banks. Islamic banking also mandates sharia compliance, another consideration.

Open banking is on the rise worldwide, though, and the Bank of Israel has announced plans to gradually transition into the form in stages.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.6K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
3.0K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
3.0K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.9K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.8K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
2.4K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.2K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
2.2K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
2.2K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.0K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
2.0K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.9K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.6K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.6K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments

WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news
1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WeWork Gets Higher Bid For Management Startup Than Its Co-founder