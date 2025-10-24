14,000 Open Banking Rule Comments Highlight Deep Divides Over Privacy and Access

Highlights
Nearly 14,000 comment letters to the CFPB reveal deep divides between FinTechs, banks, and aggregators on open banking.
Banks urge security and cost recovery, FinTechs want free access, and Apple calls for privacy by design.
The debate may shape future data-sharing frameworks even if the CFPB is shuttered.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau received 13,979 public comments on its plan to revise rules governing data sharing under Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The flood of feedback, a flurry of which came in towards, and on, the Oct. 21 deadline, underscores how central open banking has become to both innovation and competition in financial services.
