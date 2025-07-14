Banks Tap Merchant Services to Secure Customer Primacy

Highlights
Payments monetization offers banks a stable, non-interest income stream and attracts low-cost deposits, diversifying revenue beyond fluctuating interest margins.
Adopting white-label merchant services allows banks to retain customer relationships at the point of contact, preventing lost referrals and enabling cross-selling for “account primacy.”
Small businesses seek a “one-stop shop” for their financial needs, and banks can become this by integrating comprehensive payment solutions, strengthening customer loyalty and minimizing multiple banking relationships.
