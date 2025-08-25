Diebold Nixdorf Debuts Tools to Bolster Bank Branch Automation

Financial and retail technology solutions company Diebold Nixdorf has debuted new services for bank branches.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company’s new Branch Automation Solutions portfolio, announced Monday (Aug. 25), is designed to help financial institutions (FIs) improve efficiency in their physical channels, while addressing customers who are seeking an omnichannel banking experience.

This offering addresses the need for increased automation to operate branch networks and oversee the costs of the “entire cash ecosystem at the combined ATM, new teller cash recyclers and branch level,” the company said in a news release.

“As consumer behavior continues to shift toward hybrid banking experiences, Diebold Nixdorf’s Branch Automation Solutions address a central challenge: how to enhance ATM network capabilities and optimize the wider cash cycle using interchangeable cassette technology while transforming traditional branches into efficient, advisory-led service hubs to deepen customer relationships and drive profitability,” the release added.

“Recycling at the branch level and interoperability across devices are proof points of Diebold Nixdorf’s vision to drive greater efficiencies to improve the consumer and staff experience.”

PYMNTS Intelligence research into the credit union (CU) space has spotlighted the importance of combining digital and brick-and-mortar banking experiences, with 51% of CU members saying they still prefer face-to-face service.

“Top-performing credit unions are leaning into this strength, which remains central to credit unions’ value proposition,” PYMNTS wrote the report “The Omnichannel Imperative: Why Credit Unions Need Both Digital and Physical to Thrive.”

“Rather than focusing too heavily on early tech adoption, leaders are aligning innovation with member behavior—preserving in-branch access while offering targeted digital tools. Baby boomers lead this branch-first trend: 65% visit their CU in person, and 53% also use CU websites—more than any other age group.”

The research also found that older millennials depend on ATMs for deposits and withdrawals, with 34% using them multiple times each week. On a wider scale, 26% of CU members say that they use ATMs as frequently, and 70% of those point to cash withdrawals as the main reason.

“Convenience, after-hours access and self-service rank as top ATM use drivers, making ATM availability critical to member experience,” PYMNTS wrote.

Meanwhile, the past year has seen a number of high-profile lenders expand their brick-and-mortar banking operations.

For example, Truist announced last week it plans to open 100 new branches and renovate 300 more in cities around the country as it tries to cultivate relationships with affluent customers. And Bank of America said earlier this year that it hopes to open 150 new “financial centers,” as it calls its branches, by the end of 2027.