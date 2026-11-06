How Banks Can Avoid Sending a Stablecoin Payment Twice

Highlights
Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency supervisors asked banks about unusual activity and service interruptions after the Binance hack.
In a PYMNTS Intelligence survey, 52% of credit union executives cited cybersecurity and fraud risk as a barrier to engaging with cryptocurrency.
Comments on proposed federal guidance for overseeing outside providers close Nov. 16.
Binance stopped withdrawals after attackers stole $6.3 billion in digital assets on Oct. 30. The cryptocurrency exchange restored access in stages.
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